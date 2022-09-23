NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is demanding that M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by its contentious merger with People’s United Bank.

Since the merger earlier this month, customers have complained about not having access to their accounts, long wait times, delays in payment processing and lack of customer support.

“What M&T should do here, and we’re demanding it, is compensate consumers for all the costs whether it’s late fees for credit cards or bills or the inconvenience of lack of access to their own money and information.”

Senators from Vermont and Massachusetts are joining Blumenthal in his demands.

Earlier this month, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said he wanted answers from M&T Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.”

Tong’s letter to the bank came after his office has received “numerous complaints” from customers and employees.

M&T Bank bought People’s United Bank in 2021 for $8.3 billion.