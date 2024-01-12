HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced new legislation alongside Rep. Andrea Salinas (OR-06) to help combat gambling addiction in the United States.

Blumenthal says that the legalization of sports and online betting coupled with the ability to place bets from your phone has created the “perfect storm for gambling addiction.”

The Gambling Addiction Recovery Investment and Treatment Act (GRIT) is the first of its kind. The legislation would create a federal funding stream dedicated to helping prevent, treat and study gambling addiction in the U.S.

“So .25 percent is the excise tax now on federal gambling. Take half of it, devote it to federal programs on gambling addiction. No new tax, no additional burden. Simply take that money that comes from gambling to prevent and treat and research gambling addiction,” Blumenthal said.

Nearly 7 million Americans suffer from a gambling addiction, resulting in an annual social cost of $7 billion.

“We really can make sure that problem gamblers have a phone number to call and a place to go for treatment. So we are testament that funding these programs really does work,” said Diana Goode, the executive director for the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling.