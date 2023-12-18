HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) is pushing the federal government to investigate Tesla, after a huge recall involving the car’s autopilot system.

Two million Teslas in the United States under a government order to update the software to ensure drivers using the autopilot feature are alert and aware of what’s happening when the car is driving.

Blumenthal says the Tesla autopilot feature is responsible for numerous car crashes and deaths.

Elon Musk has mocked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) by calling the agency the “fun police.”

The Tesla recalls are over-the-air updates that do not require a trip to a dealer.

Tesla is also being sued over advertisements claims that the cars drive themselves, but so far they do not.