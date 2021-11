(WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will be putting the word out about a nearly $500 million upgrade to drinking water in the state Friday morning at 9:30.

“The state is in one to receive $445 million over five years for drinking water investments as part of the recently passed infrastructure bill,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal, alongside members of the Regional Water Authority, will be at the Whitney Water Treatment Plant in Hamden.