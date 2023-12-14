HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Board of Regents voted on Thursday in favor of raising tuition in the fall of 2024.

The final vote in Hartford was met with audible “boos” from students in the room and the words “shame on BOR.”

CSCU’s finance committee met on Dec. 6, adopted a resolution and brought forth a 5% tuition increase to the board of regents.

Richard Balducci, the chair of finance and infrastructure for CSCU, mapped out what the tuition hike would look like for students starting in September.

Students at Central, Southern, Eastern and Western universities will pay $305 more per semester

Students at Connecticut State Community College’s 12 campuses will pay $123 more per semester

Balducci expressed his appreciation for students speaking out and sharing their opposition to the tuition hike during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“It’s not something easy,” he said. “It doesn’t sound like big dollars, but listening to some of the folks out there and what they have to do to raise those dollars is understandable.”

Xander Tyler, a senior at Central Connecticut State University, was against the increase.

“To raise tuition and fees is to hurt Black and brown students,” he said. “It hurts poor students. It hurts queer and disabled students. This is hurting our most marginalized.”

Just before the vote, CSCU’s chief financial officer gave a presentation to the regents, showing the reasons why the tuition hike was being proposed.

CSCU was faced with a $140 million deficit as pandemic relief funds dried up, but managed to reduce that deficit to $47 million. Officials also blame the deficit on a 10-year enrollment decline, tuition and fee decline, state appropriations, and fringe costs.

“Hopefully, I’ll graduate next semester,” said Carol Lopez, who attends Manchester Community College. “Sadly, it’s not looking like that if I have to pay more money as a single mom, who doesn’t have any state support.”

Some students are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to step in and address funding for public higher education during the next legislative session.

“Under Governor Lamont, the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system has received historic levels of state funding,” Lamont’s chief spokesperson, Julia Bergman said in a written statement. “The federal COVID relief funding provided in recent years to the system was always intended to be one-time in nature. We continue to work with the CSCU system to both identify savings and ways to attract additional students.”