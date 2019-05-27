Boating safety tips for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is also a great time to head out on the water! But there are some safety tips to keep in mind before setting sail.

Keep in mind that although weather temperatures are warm, the water is very chilly.

Members of the Coast Guard say to always make sure you wear a life jacket. It increases the chances of surviving if you fall into the water.

The Coast Guard also says boaters should always be aware of surroundings and never drink and boat.

