NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man’s body was found washed-up on the New Haven shore Tuesday.

According to New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana, a middle aged man was found at the water’s edge of Lighthouse Point Park by the Boat Ramp just before 1 p.m. The man, who was not in the water for very long, was fully clothed and looked like he may have had a fall by the water’s edge or a medical emergency, Fontana said.

While the man has not been identified at this time, Fontana believes he is local.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene and took the body to Farmington.

The New Haven Police Department is leading the investigation.

