Body of a 53-year man found near railroad tracks in Bristol identified

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police investigated a report of a body laying in the woods near Center Street just before noon Saturday.

Police said at around 11:50 am, they found the body in the woods by the railroad tracks off of Center Street.

The body has been identified as 53-year-old Robert Janusonis.

There are no signs of foul play and there is no danger to the public, according to police.

The manner of death is still being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at (860) 584-3021.

