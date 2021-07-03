Boil water advisory lifted for Windham, Willimantic after major water main break

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for Windham and Willimantic Saturday morning after a major water break.

The advisory was issued as a precaution to customers in the Town of Windham, North Windham, and Willimantic because of a 12″ water main break.

Officials report after the water break was isolated the Windham Water Works flushed the entire affected areas in North Windham.

Friday morning Windham Water Works sent water samples to Phoenix Laboratory to be tested.

RELATED: Boil water advisory in effect for Windham, Willimantic after major water main break

Windham Water Works received a call from Phoenix Laboratory at 8 a.m. Saturday reporting that all water samples came back clean.

Officials advise North Windham customers to first, throw out ice, flush all faucets, and flush other interior appliances and equipment, to ensure removal of all potentially contaminated or discolored water before using tap water.