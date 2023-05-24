NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A state investigation reveals dozens of liquor stores in Connecticut have been caught breaking the law and selling to people under 21. The state is now ramping up efforts to stop this.

News 8’s Jayne Chacko and video journalist Matthew Kelly went behind the scenes to find out how the state stops underage drinking. The Liquor Control Division reenacted a sting at the Best Wine Shop in Town in Glastonbury, a store that did pass the compliance check.

Jayne Chacko and Darren Kramer preview her special report in the video above.

Watch the special report on News 8 at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday.