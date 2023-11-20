MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Boston Market locations across Connecticut have recently closed after being served eviction notices, and customers are upset about it.

Boston Market locations, including Bristol, West Hartford, and Meriden, have been forced to close. The Meriden and Newington restaurants had signs on the doors Monday that read “sales and use tax permit suspended.”

The street sign and exterior and interior lights are all off at the Meriden Boston market, leaving frequent customers in the dark.

“Kinda surprised that they closed because I come here quite often and surprised to see they are suspended,” Meriden resident Tee Thomas said.

“I don’t know what happened,” fellow Meriden resident Julian Ariza said.

Nearly a dozen locations across Connecticut are closed, with many receiving eviction notices this month. Court records reveal civil lawsuits against the restaurants for allegedly not paying tens of thousands of dollars in rent.

Fairway Plaza Associates in Fairfield claim they are owed a debt of nearly half a million dollars. The landlord of the Newington location says rent payments stopped in April.

In many cases, Boston Market did not appear in court, resulting in this: “By the authority of the state of Connecticut, you are commanded to give the plaintiff(s) possession of the premises above.”

“Kinda devastated. Disappointed,” Thomas said.

These evictions follow a national decline for the restaurant chain. According to Retail Wire, Boston Market has closed more than 200 stores since 2017.

The acclaimed homemade-style food is a favorite of customers News 8 spoke to, but with three days to Thanksgiving, they say the timing is tough.

“My god, the barbeque sauce, the barbeque on every food is so good,” said Ariza.

“Well, it’s Thanksgiving time, so probably a turkey dinner,” said Thomas.

“It is disappointing, especially around the holiday season.”

News 8 did contact the Boston Market headquarters in Colorado and Massachusetts for comment but did not receive a response.