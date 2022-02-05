Both Fairfield, East Hampton firefighters rescue dogs trapped on ice

FAIRFIELD, EAST HAMTPON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two different dogs lived similar lives on Friday afternoon as Connecticut rescuers saved the canines who were trapped on ice and unable to return to shore.

The first call came in Fairfield. It was reported that a woman had fallen through the ice at Perry Mills pond. While a good Samaritan had saved the woman from freezing water, the dog still remained on the ice, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Responders jumped into action, retrieving the dog safely and finding another on shore.

Fairfield firefighters jumped into action as they brought the dog safely to shore.

Meanwhile, the East Hampton Fire Department was facing a similar situation.

The volunteer firefighters were were dispatched to the northern end of Lake Pocotopaug around 4:00 p.m. after hearing reports of a dog trapped on the ice. When they arrived, the hound was barely visible and was a significant distance away from the shoreline, according to the volunteers. A group of four East Hampton firefighters ventured over a quarter of a mile on the ice. They were tethered to rescue safety ropes that were attached to land-based firefighters.

When finally approached, the older German Shepard was skittish, but was able to safely return to shore. The dog was turned over to East Hampton Animal Control, and it is not yet reported if the dog was returned to its owner.

Both incidents had a happy ending, and carried the same message: always use caution in icy conditions, and never hesitate to call 9-1-1 when there is a person or animal in danger.