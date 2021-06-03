Bottle bill passes in State House, heads to Senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers in the State Senate overwhelming passed a bottle bill Wednesday night. Thursday, the State House takes up the issue.

The law would modernize the bottle bill passed nearly 40 yrs ago. Environmental advocates say the watered-down bill still expands what types of beverages can be returned.

For the first time, it includes a 10-cent redemption on juices, teas, sports drinks which takes effect in 2024. And there’s an incentive to create more redemption centers around the state.

But because of heavy lobbying by the spirit industry, small liquor bottles (or ‘nips’) will not be redeemable. Instead, they will have a surcharge put on them.

Cities and towns will have to continue enforcing people not to litter.