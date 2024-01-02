NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Year sparked new laws into effect in Connecticut. One that’s getting a lot of talk and putting money in wallets is the bottle redemption bill.

Connecticut’s new bottle bill now doubles the cash back from five to 10 cents per can.

State officials said it will boost recycling while people cashing in on Tuesday said it’s a new lifeline.

“I think there’s like 50 cans in there so five bucks. Five bucks will get me something, get me dinner tonight,” said James Wojie of New Haven.

People in Connecticut are making double at the bottle return and for Wojie it comes at a crucial time.

“Helps tremendously because right now I’m struggling to get back on EBT. My wife isn’t working right now so we have one income and it’s really hard. Hard to make ends meet,” Wojie said.

The New Haven resident said he used to lay out bottles on his porch for people suffering from homelessness to take but he said times are tough right now and 10 cents a bottle can add up to buy several meals a week.

“For 10 cents a can it’s kind of worth me holding on to them,” Wojie said.

The added bonus comes with a fee for consumers paying an extra nickel per eligible bottle or can when purchasing.

“Would add up to $60 to $80. It’s good that it’s worth double,” said New Haven resident, Antoine Lucky. “With the money I made I bought food, a phone.”

Nine other states have container redemption programs. Connecticut’s was first enacted in 1978.

State officials said the program has proven impacts on recycling and increasing the return profit will incentivize residents even further. Those taking advantage said the impacts reach beyond plastic.

“I think it’s good because we won’t see as much trash on the sides of the road and people will think twice before throwing them out. So there will be more recycling which I’m all about,” Wojie said.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), there are now more locations with bottle returns in the state this year with over 700 locations to choose from.