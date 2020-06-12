Boy Scouts launch ‘Camp Phoenix’ for remote summer camping

FILE- In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Cub Scouts watch a race during the Second Annual World Championship Pinewood Derby in New York’s Times Square. In January 2020, the Boy Scouts of America will increase its annual youth membership fee by more than 80% as it faces a potentially ruinous wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The Boy Scouts of America have come up with an innovated, new way to still get the outdoor camping experience in a safe, socially distanced way: Camp Phoenix.

Camp Phoenix is a remote camping experience that allows Scouts to camp in their backyards and connect remotely with the troop for official activities, merit programs and more.

“Camp Phoenix brings what Scouts love from traditional camping to their backyards,” said Michael Morrell, director of camping, Connecticut Yankee Council. “This is a creative and innovative way to camp and work on merit badges, accept Firebird challenges, join in camp lore and other official Scout programs. We may be physically apart, but this is a way to connect during these challenging times.”

Registered Scouts will experience hikes, runs and walks as well as community service and other initiatives utilizing their Scout training to meet challenges and complete programs.

Scouts can choose from 60 merit badges to complete ranging from astronomy, photography, landscape architecture, music and more.

Camp starts June 28 and runs through the summer.

Those interested can resister online.