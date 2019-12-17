Boys and Girls Club eliminates overnight visits as precaution to keep kids safe

Connecticut (WTNH) — Connecticut’s largest volunteer mentoring network is making a policy change that will impact hundreds of kids and volunteers. They say it’s all an effort to avoid situations that put kids at risk.

“From our very inception, our work has always been about serving vulnerable kids.” – Andrew Fleischmann, President and CEO, Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters

A stable, consistent relationship with an adult can make all the difference for kids in-need. Those relationships between mentors and mentees – also known as ‘Big and littles’ – take time.

But for Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters, (a Hartford-area non-profit that matches more than 1,300 kids with adult volunteer mentors), those connections will no longer involve overnight visits.

Andrew Fleischmann, President and CEO of Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters says they made the decision based on child safety.

“We stepped back and looked at the pros and cons of permitting overnights in certain circumstances or just banning them outright and concluded that it made sense for us to do what would be the most conservative thing in terms of child safety.” – Andrew Fleischmann, President and CEO, Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fleischmann says the change is not in response to any reports of allegations of sexual abuse at Boys and Girls Clubs of America. He says they’ve never had an incident in Connecticut. The change is a precaution.

Under the old policy, overnights were allowed only for longer matches and with parental approval.

Fleischmann says other organizations across the country have recently banned overnights in an effort to avoid risk. But, he says, child safety has always been paramount.

“If someone wants to be a volunteer, they are background checked and reference checked and then trained and then checked in upon.” – Andrew Fleischmann, President and CEO, Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters

BBBS of Southwestern CT pairs mentors with children in the southern part of the state. They tell News 8 their policy has never allowed for overnight visits.