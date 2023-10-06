HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Country musician Brad Paisley’s concert benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford has been moved to the summer of next year.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the XL Center in Hartford.

The show was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford.

The concert will now take place on June 29 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

The show will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford.

All current ticket holders will automatically be refunded.

No further information is available at this time.