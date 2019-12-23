Bradley Airport adds perks to give all a good flight

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Millions of Americans are traveling this week, many of them by air. Bradley International Airport is offering a few perks to make the journey a little easier.

The AAA estimates some 47 million people are going to fly for the holidays this year. At Bradley, they see about 30% more travelers than usual this time of year.

“So it’s going to be busy here at Bradley, but we have plenty of staff, we have plenty of parking,” said Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon. “People will find a very convenient and easy trip through Bradley.”

Even with the extra people on this Christmas Eve Eve, Bradley is still easier to navigate than most other airports.

“We thought about LaGuardia, but Hartford every time from now on,” said Wilton resident Alexandra Norris.

The Norris family got the extra treat of meeting Santa Claus near the security line.

“I want a stuffed animal cheetah for Christmas,” is what 5 year-old Lola Norris told Santa.

While the big guy is very busy this time of year, Bradley makes it easy for him to stop by.

“It’s quick in, quick out,” Claus said. “As a matter of fact, when I come in for visits like this I come in with 2 reindeer, a small sleigh and the airport is so kind enough to put it into a hanger and they feed the reindeer and everything else while I’m busy.”

Claus says he is pre-approved, so the TSA does not have to check the packages he flies with. Not so the average traveler, but if they do have to open your gifts, Bradley provides a post-security wrapping service.

“In the unlikely event that you have to open a present at the security checkpoint, we want to make sure we can re-wrap it for you,” said Dillon.

Whether they are wrapped or not, there are a lot of rules about what you can and cannot bring on board a plane. You can find the complete list here.