WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport announced its new, nonstop flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday.

The inaugural flight from Bradley International departed Friday morning via Frontier Airlines.

Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA, said that it is a privilege to partner with Frontier, “bringing exciting nonstop destinations to Connecticut.”

“We welcome the airline’s partnership and investment at Bradley International Airport and are excited to offer our travelers expanded connectivity to a very popular destination,” Dillon said.

The new service will operate year-round, offering trips three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The San Juan flight marks Frontier’s seventh nonstop destination from Bradley International in addition to Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham. In March, Frontier plans to launch a service to Cancun.