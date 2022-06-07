WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport is gearing up for what officials say will be a very busy summer flying season. Some predict more fliers could travel this summer than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport officials said Bradley could see more than 10,000 passengers take off daily — a number that is at or above pre-pandemic levels. They say everything will go smoothly if fliers plan before. Things like knowing where you are going to park and knowing the TSA checkpoint rules. The biggest thing that will help? Giving yourself plenty of time.

“I think the key for us during the summer travel period is for folks to get here early,” Kevin Dillion, Connecticut Airport Authority’s executive director said. “We are expecting people to be at the airport 90 minutes in advance of your departure, that means being at the ticket counter, 90 minutes. If you do that, you’ll have no problems.”

Starting Aug. 9, Frontier Airlines will offer daily nonstop service to Las Vegas. Flights start at $99 each way.

Other helpful travel tips are available here.