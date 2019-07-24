Bradley Airport to discuss new program to help small businesses

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport is expected to go over a new program that’s designed to help small businesses here in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Airport Authority will hold an information session on a new concession program. The idea is to shine a spotlight on local specialty retail vendors who will sell their products at the airport.

To make that happen, the food court area in Terminal A is being redesigned to house a row of kiosks.

The first phase of that redesign should be up and running by the end of this year.

