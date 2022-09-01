HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking to fly to an international destination this winter? Bradley International Airport added a new option for you on Thursday.

Airport officials announced Spirit Airlines would offer nonstop flights four times a week to Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting Dec. 15. It’s unclear how much a round-trip ticket will cost.

Connecticut is home to one of the largest Jamaican communities in the world — the fifth largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry among all U.S. states. According to census data, there are more than 56,000 residents with Jamaican ancestry in the state.

The Caribbean Trade Council and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development started the process to get this Jamaica flight in place more than a decade ago. In total, there will be 200 flights a year to the island.

