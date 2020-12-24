Bradley International Airport expects 58% drop in traveling this holiday season

(WTNH) — Bradley International Airport is anticipating a 58 percent drop in the number of people traveling this holiday season.

There was almost no wait at TSA Wednesday morning, just two days before Christmas. For people traveling for the first time during the pandemic, there are a few things to keep in mind.

RELATED: Big changes to CT’s travel advisory amid one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, COVID pandemic

Keep an eye out for new signage regarding safety measures as well as audio messages. Bradley is also offering COVID testing for travelers. Keep in mind that if you do travel out of state, you need to self-quarantine for ten days when you come back or until you test negative for the virus.