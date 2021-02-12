Bradley International Airport recognized as top airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Bradley International Airport is being recognized once again as a top airport!

Bradley was named the seventh out of 15 airports in USA Today’s readers’ choice best small airport category.

They say Bradley ranks as the second busiest airport after Boston’s Logan Airport, but it still boasts conveniences like onsite parking, lots of charging stations, and free wifi.

The winner was the Myrtle Beach International Airport in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. To read the full list, click here.