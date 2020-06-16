Bradley International Airport rolls out safety plan for return of passengers

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– As the state moves forward with reopening, Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks has been getting ready for the return of passengers with a roll-out of a readiness and safety program.

As part of the program called “BDL Cares,” airport officials say that passengers who plan to travel soon can expect the following changes:

Face Coverings – All passengers, visitors and employees are required to wear face coverings while at Bradley International Airport in accordance with CDC age and medical guidelines.

Additional Cleaning – The airport has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitization efforts in all high-traffic and high-touchpoint areas.

Addition of Hand Sanitizer Stations – Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the terminal to make them readily accessible for passengers.

Introduction of “Physical Distancing” Signage – To remind everyone to keep a safe physical distance from other individuals, the airport has installed floor markings and other graphics throughout the terminal.

Plexiglass Shields – As a further precaution, plastic shields are being installed at high passenger interaction points throughout the terminal.

New Measures at our Restaurants & Shops – Sit-down restaurants are preparing to reopen gradually with modified seating and added cleaning protocols. Take-out options continue to be available with new physical distancing and protective measures in place.

New Overhead Announcements – A new message has been added to remind passengers to maintain a safe physical distance.

New Airline Procedures – Airline partners have also been adjusting their operations. They are now requiring face coverings to be worn and they have also implemented added cleaning protocols at their ticket counters, gate areas and onboard the aircraft.

Updates to TSA Procedures – The TSA is allowing a liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Passengers can expect that these containers will need to be screened separately. The TSA is also allowing passengers to wear face coverings during the screening process, however, passengers are advised that they may need to briefly remove the face covering for identification purposes.

Dedicated Digital Signage – Messaging on our digital monitors has been adjusted to feature safe traveling tips.

Passengers are also asked to bring face coverings, contact their airline about their flight status prior to arrival, use the mobile boarding pass option when possible, bring hand sanitizer, and have family and friends meet at the curb when ready to be picked up instead of inside the terminal.

Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, released the following statement on the program:

“Our number one priority is always the well-being of our passengers and the entire Bradley International Airport community. With that in mind, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented additional cleaning and sanitization protocols to prevent the spread of germs at Bradley International Airport. Now that we are starting to anticipate the gradual return of passengers, we are taking it a step further with the implementation of this comprehensive program to include additional cleaning, physical distancing procedures, and other measures intended to keep everyone safe. While our passengers will find a different type of journey through the airport, they will still be welcomed back to the same caring Bradley experience they know and they can be confident that we are doing everything we can to ensure everyone’s safety.” Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority

For more information on Bradley International Airport’s response to coronavirus, passengers should go to www.BDLCares.com.