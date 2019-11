(WTNH) — It may be cold, but Bradley International Airport is thinking warm.

Bradley has launched new non-stop service to Miami with Frontier Airlines. Its inaugural flight took off Thursday night just after 8 p.m.

The seasonal flight will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays through April next year.

