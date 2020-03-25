Branford closes host of recreational public areas to encourage social distancing

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Branford Fire Department released a post announcing the immediate closure of recreational public areas in the town.

According to the Facebook post, all playgrounds, outdoor sports courts, basketball, tennis, and pickle ball courts in Branford will be closed in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The fire officials say “all parks and natural areas and trails remain open at this time for walking, hiking, biking, running – activities which do not involve close contact and where 6 feet of social distancing can be achieved.”

As of March 25, there are 618 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Twelve people have died from COVID-19. 71 are currently hospitalized.