BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jersey Mike’s in Branford vowed to donate all proceeds Wednesday to Take a Vet Fishing.

The Branford location has worked with the veteran program for more than a decade, raising close to $100,000. It hoped to raise another $10,000 on Wednesday.

“All proceeds, every dime that goes into the drawer today goes right into the Take a Vet Fishing pocket,” said Marc Ferns, who owns the Jersey Mike’s in Branford.

The location had sold more than 350 subs by 11 a.m. The fundraiser continues until 9 p.m. at the Route 1 location.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide donated all proceeds to local nonprofits as part of the company’s Day of Giving.