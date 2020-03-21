Breakdown of local hospital visitation policies during coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hospitals across the nation have been caring for patients who have tested positive for coronavirus, as well as patients facing illnesses, injuries, and procedures unrelated to coronavirus.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus and to help protect patients, staff, and visitors, hospitals across Connecticut have placed restrictions on visitation.

Yale New Haven Health is clarifying its new visitation policies due to the coronavirus outbreak. Yale-New Haven says that there will be no visitation to hospitalized patients.

“Our first priority is to protect the health of our patients, visitors and staff,” officials at Yale-New Haven say.

Rare exceptions, however, will be made at the discretion of the patient’s clinical team. Among the visitor exceptions that can be made will be for maternity patients, children who are patients, patients for whom end-of-life is imminent, NICU patients, and patients with altered mental status or developmental delays.

Visitors who do enter the hospital will be screened for illness.

Yale-New Haven encourages visitors to connect with their loved ones virtually, such as with Skype, FaceTime, and or phone.

Hartford HealthCare is also implementing visitor restrictions at their medical facilities.

Most buildings will require patients and visitors to enter through the main lobby entrance. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed.

Griffin Health is also restricting visitors in some sections of its healthcare facilities.

Visitation will not be allowed on the CP South Inpatient Psychiatric Unit or in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit (Recovery Room).

Patients are allowed one visitor at a time, with additional consideration given in special circumstances.

Trinity Health has implemented new restrictions on visitation in their care facilities too. These areas of care are impacted:

Labor & Delivery

Vitas Healthcare

Pediatric Care

A companion for outpatient surgeries, procedures, and facilitation of care

