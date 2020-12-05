Breaking down your renter rights as Gov. Lamont’s temporary ban on evictions due to the pandemic comes to a close

(WTNH) — Governor Lamont’s temporary ban on evictions due to the pandemic ends Dec. 31, but what does that mean for people who still can not pay the rent?

This moratorium means your landlord cannot start a new eviction case against you until Jan. 1, 2022. For the extension, you must be current on all rent payments from Feb. 29.

There are some exceptions, like:

Owing your landlord six or more months’ rent that was due on or after March 1, 2020

Owing rent that was due on or before February 29, 2020

Doing something that is a Serious Nuisance, such as physically harming another tenant or the landlord

Your lease has ended and your landlord wants to use the apartment as their main residence.

News 8 spoke to CT Fair Housing Centers’ Rashida Rattray who says there are dozens of people who have lost their jobs and simply cannot make rent. Many have filed for unemployment benefits and still have yet to receive money. She says the state needs to act fast as we head into another wave of COVID.

“There’s no money, there’s no stimulus, there’s no other packages coming to support tenants or people in general so it’s very hard for people to try to figure this out on their own.”

The CDC moratorium is not automatic. You do have to apply for it and it only applies to tenants who cannot pay full rent or other housing payments because they have lost income or have very expensive medical bills.

Your landlord is not allowed to lock you out, remove your belongings, or cut off utilities, even if you owe rent. Only a state marshal with an order from the court may physically remove you from your home.