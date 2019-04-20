BREAKING: Shooting investigation causes part of Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield to close

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Wethersfield PD is on the scene for a reported shooting in the area of 936 Silas Deane Highway.

State Police are heading to the scene to learn more information.

Wethersfield police report on Twitter, "Silas Deane Hwy. from Maple St. to Hewitt St. will be shut down for an extended period of time for an active police investigation. Please avoid the area and use alternate roads."

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.