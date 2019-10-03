Breast cancer awareness events in October

(WTNH)– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are several events happening throughout the month around the date to bring awareness to the disease.
Litchfield County:
- Ladies Night Out – Breast Cancer Awareness
- Date: Every Saturday October 24 – November 5, 2019
- Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm
- Place: Candlewood Valley Health & Rehab – 30 Park Lane East, New Milfrord, Ct 06776
- Price: $5 dollar suggested donation
- Description: There will be over 20 vendors that will supply food, wine, shopping, massages and raffles.
- For more info: Click here
- Making Strides of Litchfield
- Date: Sunday, October 20, 2019
- Time: Check in at 10:30am – Walk starts at 12:00pm
- Place: White Memorial Conservation Center – 80 Whitehall Rd, Litchfield, CT
- Price: registration fees and donations suggested
- Description: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.
- For more info: Click here
Hartford County
- Pink Party 2019
- Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019
- Time: 5:00pm to 8:00pm
- Place: Blue Back Square – 65 Memorial Rd, West Hartford, CT
- Price: free
- Description: The Hartford Courant and Komen New England invites all ages to this kickoff event for Breast Cancer Awareness. Everyone will be able to enjoy live music from shaded soul band, breast cancer survivor fashion show – styled by local boutiques, food from local restaurants, pink carpet photos, dancing, raffle prizes, and more!
- For more info: Click here
- NASTYMIXX MARKETING & PROMOTIONS PRESENTS THE PINK OUT PARTY FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019
- Time: 6:00pm – 10:00pm
- Place: 145 Newfield Avenue, Hartford, CT
- Price: price of drinks and for 21 and up
- Description: Nastymixx presents Breast Cancer Awareness Happy Hour cosponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Their goal is to raise $5,000 for the American Cancer Society of Greater Hartford.
- For more info: Click here
- Making Strides of Greater Hartford
- Date: Sunday, October 6, 2019
- Time: Check in at 8:00am – Walk at 10:00am
- Place: Bushnell Park – 99 Trinity Street, Hartford, CT
- Price: donations are wanted
- Description: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.
- For more info: Click here
- Breast Cancer Awareness Forum
- Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2019
- Time: 5:30pm
- Place: Parker Memorial Community Center – 2621 Main Street, Hartford, CT
- Price: free
- Description: Alpha Kappa Alpha Mobile Mammography Unit will be at the community center to teach people more about Breast Cancer and the importance of early detection.
- For more info: Click here
- Head Wrap for A Cause Breast Cancer Gala
- Date: Friday, October 11, 2019
- Time: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Place: The G Fox Ballroom
- Price: $55
- Description: Please join Head Wrap For A Cause for an evening of food, fun, vendors, survivor testimonies filled with strength and encouragement, plus an educational session on breast cancer and early detection. They will also be cultural twist with head wraps.
- For more info: Click here
- Rip it and Sip it for Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019
- Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm
- Place: Urban Lodge Brewing Co. – 47 Purnell Place, Manchester, CT 06040
- Price: $25
- Description: Come join trainer Gina Valles for a workout session and after breaking a sweat get rewarded with a beer or cider. All proceeds go to the Breast Friends Fund which benefits the Dana Farber for MBC research.
- For more info: Click here
- Pink Party! Sip, Sparkle & Style to Fight Breast Cancer
- Date: Wednesday, October 16. 2019
- Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm
- Place: Super Cellar Warehouse Liquors – 332 West Main Street
- Price: admission is free – pay for each product sold
- Description: An evening of pink bling and wine tasting! We will be joined by Dana Culligan, Sales Director at Tocara Jewelry for this special showcase featuring stunning jewelry and delicious wines. 10% of the proceeds from orders of Tocara’s Debbie collection and Super Cellar’s pink wine selections will be donated to aid the fight against breast cancer.
- For more info: Click here
New London County
- Making Strides of New London County
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2019
- Time: Check in at 10:30am – Walk at 12:00pm
- Place: Rocky Neck State Park – 244 W Main St, Niantic, CT
- Price: registration fees and donations suggested
- Description: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.
- For more info: Click here
New Haven County
- Informational Forum about Breast Cancer
- Date: Monday, October 7, 2019
- Time: 6:30pm – 7:30pm
- Place: Lakeview Lodge – 265 Beacon Rd, Bethany, CT 06524
- Price: free
- Description: State Representative Lezlye Zupkus is holding an information panel with Dr. Andrew Lawson (Radiologist), Lynette White (survivor), Kristen Wajdowicz Marquis (survivor)
- For more info: Click here
- Ladies of the 80s/90s Dance Party – Breast Cancer Awareness
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019
- Time: 9:00pm
- Place: The State House – 310 State St, New Haven, CT 06510
- Price: $5 and for only 21 and up
- Description: Join DJ Wave and DJ R.I.C.H.A.R.D Spinning the Best of 80s/90s Alternative, New Wave and Post-Punk.
- For more info: Click here
- CHC Hope 2019 Breast Cancer Awareness
- Date: Saturday. October 19, 2019
- Time: 12:00pm – 2:30pm
- Place: Bible Gospel Center – 143 Leeder Hill Drive, Hamden, CT
- Price: free
- Description: A presentation on the importance of breast imaging and early detection including a personal journey will be shared. Men are welcome.
- For more info: Click here
- Making Strides of Greater New Haven
- Date: Sunday, October 20, 2019
- Time: Check in at 10:30am – Walk at 1:00pm
- Place: Lighthouse Point Park – 2 Lighthouse Rd, New Haven, CT
- Price: registration fees and donations encouraged
- Description: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.
- For more info: Click here
- Smilow Screening and Prevention Informational Table: National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Event
- Date: October 23 – 24, 2019
- Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm
- Place: Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus – 1450 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
- Price: free
- Description: A community outreach program to educate people on Breast Cancer and how to detect it early.
- For more info: Click here
- “I Wear Pink for My Sister”
- Date: Saturday, October 19. 2019
- Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm
- Place: The Marion House – 351 Winthrop Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511
- Price: free (donations are accepted)
- Description: The 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Prayer, Walk & Breakfast 2019
- For more info: Click here
Fairfield County:
- Think Pink Palooza – A Celebration of Strength and Remembrance
- Date: Tuesday October 1, 2019
- Time: 6:00pm
- Place: Monroe Town Hall – 7 Fan Hill Road, Monroe, CT 06468
- Price: Free
- Description: Think Pink Monroe is kicking off the month with this celebration that will feature the Mausk High School Band and Chorus
- For more info: Click here
- BCA’s GoForPink! Dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Kickoff
- Date: Tuesday October 1, 2019
- Time: 9:00am – 11:00am
- Place:
- 9:00am – 101 Field Point Road, Greenwich
- 10:00am – Richard’s – 359 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich
- Price: free
- Description: Breast Cancer Alliance’s kick off event that starts a month of shopping, dining and educational events dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness , but on Oct. 3 from 9 to 10am there is a Breast Cancer Awareness flag raising. From 10 to 11am is a complimentary breakfast with authors Lee Woodruff and Allison Gilbert.
- For more info: Click here
- Sound Tigers vs. WB/Scranton Penguins – Breast Cancer Awareness Night
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2019
- Time: 7:00pm
- Place: Webster Bank Arena – 600 Main St, Bridgeport, CT
- Description: The Sound Tigers season kicks off with Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by All Electric Construction and Communication. The first 2,500 fans will receive a pink rally towel and all cancer survivors will get a free pink bandanna.
- For more info: Click here
- Making Strides of Fairfield County
- Date: Sunday, October 20, 2019
- Time: Check in at 8:30am – Walk at 10:00pm
- Place: Lighthouse Point Park – 2 Lighthouse Rd, New Haven, CT
- Price: registration fees and donations encouraged
- Description: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.
- For more info: Click here
- Overcomers Breast Cancer Luncheon Theme: “We Boss Cancer”
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2019
- Time: 12:30pm – 4:30pm
- Place: Bridgeport Library North Branch
- Price: free
- Description: If you are a women who have either overcome this fight, facing the fight, supporting someone in the fight or desire to celebrate with other women then you are invited to join us as we celebrate Overcoming Breast Cancer. Gain information on alternative approaches, Understanding the importance of knowing your Breasts and Body.
- For more info: Click here