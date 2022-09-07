(WTNH) – Breeze Airways announced it will be launching a new, direct flight that will connect Hartford flyers to Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The nonstop flights will cost as little as $69 one way, the airline said.

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations, primarily featuring stops in the east and the southeast United States. Now, Breeze offers 85 nonstop routes between 31 cities and 19 states as they have expanded to the west.

To book a flight or find more information, check the Breeze Airways website.