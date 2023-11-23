NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for airfare deals, you might want to check out Breeze Airways’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings.

Breeze Airways announced its “steepest discounts ever” with up to 60% off select roundtrip base fares from Hartford.

The airline’s “CYBREEZE WEEK” promotion is available now through Monday, Nov. 27, for travel between Dec. 1, 2023, through Sept. 1, 2024. The base fare discounts vary depending on the days of travel.

To get the deal, customers must use the promo code “CYBER” at checkout on the Breeze website or app.

“Everyone loves a great deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey said. “But our CYBREEZE WEEK promotion offers much more than that, with our biggest discounts ever available over five days.” And with no change or cancellation fees, it’s a great opportunity to plan ahead and lock in low fares for travel through next summer.”

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure and offers other benefits, such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Breeze customers have up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features.