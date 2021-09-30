Breweries across CT to participate in ‘Bottoms up’ event supporting state diaper bank

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you like beer and want to help babies, take part in “Bottoms Up” this weekend.

Starting Friday, six different breweries across the state will be supporting the state’s Diaper Bank. Some are hosting a diaper drive, while others are donating a percentage of proceeds back to the cause.

However you decide to help, the real winners are young families in our state.

“There is a link between the lack of access to diapers and maternal depression. So, something as simple as providing a diaper can impact the baby’s health and the parent’s health as well,” said Exec. Director for the Diaper Bank of Connecticut Janet Stolfi Alfano.

The breweries taking part are located in Bloomfield, Bridgeport, New Haven, Northford, Groton, and Chester.

Participating breweries include:

Back East Brewing Company

1296 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT

Friday, October 1st, 5pm-9pm

Brewport Brewing Co.

225 South Frontage Road, Bridgeport, CT

Saturday, October 2nd, 12pm-4pm

East Rock Brewing Company

285 Nicoll St. Suite 103, New Haven, CT

Sunday, October 3rd, 3pm – 7pm

Stewards of the Land Brewery

418 Forest Rd, Northford, CT

Saturday, October 2rd, 5pm-9pm

Outer Light Brewing Company

266 Bridge St, Groton, CT

Sunday, October 3rd, 12pm-7pm

Little House Brewing Company

16 Main St, Chester, CT

Friday, October 1st, 2pm-9pm

Saturday, October 2nd, 12pm-9pm

Sunday, October 3rd, 10am-6pm