NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Brewfest returns to Ocean Beach Park in New London!

On Friday, enjoy a night of beer and wine tastings, music and free food. The festive event runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door.

All the money raised goes to charities supported by the Rotary Foundation.

