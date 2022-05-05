BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Sikorsky Airport is one step closer to having a new owner.

The City of Bridgeport Airport Commission has sold Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) for $10 million, according to Mayor Joseph Ganim’s office.

The Federal Aviation Administation (FAA) still has to approve the deal.

CAA officials said it will invest more than $60 million in improvements to the airport to allow commercial air service.

All existing City of Bridgeport employees that are currently employed at the airport will be offered continued airport employment, city officials said.