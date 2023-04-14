BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Bridgeport has begun the demolition process for the old Remington Arms factory.

In 2020, the Bridgeport City Council approved a request by Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and his economic development staff to borrow $5 million towards the start of demolishing the building.

In 1984, the Remington Arms company headquarters moved to Delaware and the production of firearms was discontinued in Bridgeport in 1988.



Due to recent events, Remington Arms suffered a decline in sales and a damaged reputation. Last year, the families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Tragedy settled with Remington Arms on a $73 million settlement.



As for the building, Mayor Ganim said despite a commitment to preservation there are multiple reasons for demolition.

The Remington Arms shot tower will not be included in the demolition as it just had $3 million in renovations.



“There’s a theory called a broken windows theory. And there’s certain blight and decay that invites crime. Not only actual crime but the thought and the perception of crime. So it’s really important that we get buildings like this down,” said Bristol Police Chief Roderick Porter.