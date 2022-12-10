BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon.

The man, later identified as 44-year-old Huntley Jackson of Bridgeport, became combative with the AMR medical staff.

When officers tried to assist, they were struck by Jackson.

Jackson was detained on scene and arrested for assault of public safety and emergency medical personnel and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $50,000.