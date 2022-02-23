BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was arrested on several weapon and narcotics charges in Middletown on Tuesday.

The Middletown Police Department arrested Quimeen Johnson, 20, of Bridgeport, while making a motor vehicle stop for an unregistered car, improperly used license plates, and speeding.

While searching the vehicle, police discovered an unregistered Glock 17 semiautomatic 9mm handgun on the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police said the Glock had an extended 30 round magazine, which was fully loaded with live ammunition, as well as a live round of ammunition in the chamber.

Additionally, police seized 20.68 grams of crack cocaine, an amount of Oxycodone, and a large amount of cash. Police said the total approximate street value of the seized narcotics amounted to an excess of $2,000.

Johnson did not possess a valid pistol permit and is the subject of a domestic violence protective order, preventing him from owning a handgun.

Johnson was charged with the following: Possession of a controlled substance, Carrying a pistol without a permit, Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, Illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, Criminal possession of a pistol, Possession with intent to sell, Operating an unregistered motor vehicle, Improper use of marker plates, Operating without a license, Illegal operation without minimum insurance, and Travelling unreasonably fast.

Johnson was held on a $250,000 surety bond and presented at G.A. on February 22.