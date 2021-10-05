Bridgeport man admits participating in gang-related shootings

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man pleaded guilty in connection with gang-related shootings, including the shooting in front of a Bridgeport state courthouse in January 2020, federal prosecutors said.

Bridgeport Police and U.S. Marshal Service have been investigating several Bridgeport-related gangs whose members are allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

Diomie “Yamo” Blackwell, 24, has been a member of the Greene Homes Boyz gang, according to court documents.

Court documents said Blackwell admitted that he and an associate shot and attempted to kill a member of another gang on Feb. 7, 2018. Blackwell also admitted he and others attempted to kill members and associates of another gang in front of a Bridgeport Courthouse on Jan. 27, 2020.

Members of the “Greene Homes Boyz” have been associated with distributing heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and Percocet pills, investigators said. Police say that the Greene Home Boyz gang has committed numerous acts of violence against rival gang members and individuals.

According to court documents, members of this gang have also committed acts of intimidation, and made threats to deter potential witnesses to their crimes, and protect themselves against police. Blackwell appeared in YouTube videos and social media posts where firearms can be seen.

According to court documents, Blackwell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity. The maximum number of years Blackwell faces is 20 years.

Blackwell has been detained since Aug. 6 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 28.