Bridgeport Mayor: two detectives suspended due to handling of Lauren Smith-Fields case, another death investigation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim announced his disappointment with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department and called for the suspension of two detectives for their handling of two death investigations including the Lauren Smith-Fields case.

Mayor Ganim said in a statement Sunday that he is “extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department and find actions taken up to this point unacceptable.”

After reviewing matters more closely, Mayor Ganim said he directed Deputy Chief Baraja to immediately put on administrative leave the two officers who are the subject of a Bridgeport Police Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) investigation, as well as a disciplinary action case for the “lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy in the handling of these two matters.”

Detective Llanos and Detective Cronin are suspended from duties and were placed on administrative leave until the OIA investigation and disciplinary case are complete.

“The Bridgeport Police Department has high standards for officer sensitivity especially in matters involving the death of a family member,” Mayor Ganim said. “It is an unacceptable failure if policies were not followed. To the families, friends and all who care about the human decency that should be shown in these situations in this case by members of the Bridgeport Police Department, I am very sorry.”

Mayor Ganim said that the insensitivity and disrespect in action will not be tolerated by his administration, noting that “my disappointment and demand for accountability in these and any other matter brought to my attention will remain until all the questions are answered to the satisfaction of all.”

Both Smith-Fields and another death case are under active investigation. Mayor Ganim said the cases have been reassigned to members of the BPD.

“I want to thank Attorney Crossland, and the families, and the thousands of others for reaching out asking the questions that needed to be asked and that still need answers,” Mayor Ganim said. “I as mayor, but also as a father, cannot fully comprehend what you must be going through. I can only pledge my continued support to try to ease your pain by getting answers and holding those responsible accountable.”

BPD announced earlier this week that it’s opening a criminal investigation into the Smith-Fields case after a cause of death showed evidence of lethal drugs in her system.

According to the initial police report, a man Smith-Fields met on the dating app Bumble told officers he woke up next to Smith-Fields to find blood coming out of her nose and her not breathing. The report says the man told officers Smith-Fields was sick after drinking the night before, and at once point, she was in the bathroom for 10 to 15 minutes and eventually came out and fell asleep.

Smith-Field’s family attorney said they confirmed with the state lab Monday that they never received physical evidence from Smith-Fields’ home, including a “pill used as a sedative,” “a used condom,” and bed sheets with a “blood stain.”

Former Fairfield Police Chief Gary Macnmara said that when it comes to collecting physical evidence when first responding to an untimely death and securing the scene, they’re looking for signs of foul play and illegal items. Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said in a statement that they are “now refocusing [their] attention and efforts to the factors that led to [Smith-Fields’] untimely death.”

Smith-Fields’ family attorney told News 8 that the autopsy results appear to signal that this was a manslaughter or murder. News 8 reached out to the family and attorney for comment on the criminal investigation but has not heard back at this time.

