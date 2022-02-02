Bridgeport NAACP asks US DOJ to investigate police department

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Bridgeport NAACP is now calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Bridgeport Police Department following the suspension of two detectives.

City leaders placed detectives Angel Llanos and Kevin Cronin on administrative leave for their handling of the investigations into the deaths of Brenda Lee Rawls and Lauren Smith-Fields. Both are now the subject of an internal affairs investigation, but the NAACP is calling for more action to be taken.

“Recent actions by uniformed officers and detectives have cast a shadow on the performance of the department publicly and has made clear that there is a great need for diversity in its staff, its leadership, and decision-making practices,” Rev. D. Stanley Lord, the organization’s president said Wednesday during a virtual press conference. “The institution must be rehabilitated, reformed, and transformed.”

“There’s a need for new leadership, not only in the police department, but, and I’ll put it on record, but in the entire city needs to be overhauled until it looks like the people it represents,” Pastor William McCullough said, who is also the president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

According to the NAACP, African Americans make up less than 15% of the Bridgeport Police Department and less than 1% of its leadership.

“The Bridgeport Police Department serves its residents and all members of our community regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or religion,” Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications said. “Members of the Bridgeport Police Department are hired and promoted based upon a competitive Civil Service exam process”

The Bridgeport Police Department sent News 8 a breakdown of the force, dated Jan. 10, 2022.

News 8 reached out to the mayor’s office for comment but have yet to hear back.