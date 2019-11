BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is teaming up with the community to help building a family’s home.

The Bridgeport PD will join forces with volunteers to help a family complete the construction of their home. It’s part of the Habitat For Humanity program.

It all gets started around 10:30 a.m. on Wessels Avenue.

