Bridgeport police investigate assault with firearm, one man injured

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating an incident Sunday night where one man was injured.

Police responded to the 1000th block of Broad Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. According to officials, one man with multiple gunshot wounds was located between State and Broad Streets.

The injured man was transported to a hospital via ambulance, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.

