BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Stratford Avenue Saturday night.

According to officials, police received calls indicating a person shot and a car struck on Stratford Avenue between Union and Carroll Avenues around 4:30 p.m.

The suspected individuals fled down Union Avenue and both hospitals were checked clear for any gunshot wound victims, police said.

An individual on scene was treated for a non life-threatening laceration. Another individual was detained at the scene for an outstanding warrant from another state, according to officials.

The BPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (203) 576-TIPS.