BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department released an update in the investigation stemming from an incident in April where a 6-year-old boy was severely burned.

According to police, officers and fire crews responded to Louisiana Avenue on April 24 for a report of a 6-year-old suffering burns due to a gasoline-fueled fire. The boy lives at the multi-family residence with his parents and siblings. Police said both of the injured child’s parents were home during the time of the incident.

After reviewing video from the incident, police found that four children – ages six, seven, eight, and 11, where playing with fire and gasoline in the rear yard of the multi-family home. According to police, there is no evidence on the video that portrayed any of the children were deliberately injuring the other.

The 6-year-old, Dominick Krankall, was treated an an area hospital for second and third degree burns to his face and legs. He has since been released.

“The entire first responder community are praying for his ongoing recovery and our continued thoughts and prayers are with all involved at this time,” the BPD said in a statement.

In an interview with News 8, Krankall’s mother, Maria Rua, said that her son was the victim of bullying.

“My son has been bullied by this child for a year,” Rua said. “That day, they purposefully threw a gasoline-saturated ball that they lit on fire at my son’s face. They called his name so he would turn around. They threw it at Dominick and left him outside alone to die.”

WABC spoke with tenant Laura Giacobbe, who claimed Rua was supposed to keep an eye on the kids.

“She neglected these children outside,” Giacobbe told WABC. “She neglected them. If your child is being bullied, would you leave your child out with somebody being bullied? That’s the question.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Police will continue to conduct interviews.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to Detective Kateema Riettie at (203) 581-5253 or reach out via the BPD Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

