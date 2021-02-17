Bridgeport presents Coats for a Cause, a radiothon to help raise money to buy coats for the homeless

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — On these cold days during the pandemic, it has been a lot harder for homeless people to find ways to stay warm.

Shelters cannot be at full capacity due to social distancing. To help those in need, a special coat drive will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18. The city of Bridgeport is presenting Coats for a Cause – a radiothon to help raise money to buy special coats for the homeless.

“The goal for us to be able to raise enough money to purchase 500 coats, which turn into sleeping bags, so they’re not just coats,” Howard Saffan, Principal of Harbor Yard Ampitheater.

“The homeless that are on those streets, that don’t want to come into the shelter, they’re going to have something warm because these jackets are all-weather,” Jeanette Herron, City Council of Bridgeport.