Bridgeport sports bar fined $10K for violating the state’s COVID-19 rules

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A sports bar in Bridgeport is being fined $10,000 for violating the state’s COVID-19 gathering size rules.

Police were called to the Mango’ Z Sports Bar on Connecticut Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 for reports of shots fired.

The Department of Public Health recorded several violations including more than 25 people inside, operating past the mandatory 10 p.m. closing time and failing to have an active liquor permit, which is a criminal offense.