Bridgeport to roll back to Phase 2 restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport city officials announced Thursday the Park City will drop back in Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions following the recent uptick in virus cases.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, along with health officials, is set to implement temporary restrictions on businesses and city operations in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases. Bridgeport will roll back to Phase 2 procedures for business to help control the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Some of these protocols will include a curfew policy and deterring gatherings. The announcement and further information will be provided on Friday.